GeyserCoin (GSR) Price Reaches $0.0333 on Exchanges

GeyserCoin (CURRENCY:GSR) traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 14th. One GeyserCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0333 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GeyserCoin has a market capitalization of $49,767.27 and approximately $5.00 worth of GeyserCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GeyserCoin has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $100,835.40 or 1.99951649 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About GeyserCoin

GeyserCoin (CRYPTO:GSR) is a coin. GeyserCoin’s total supply is 1,496,402 coins. GeyserCoin’s official Twitter account is @GeyserCoin_Dev and its Facebook page is accessible here . GeyserCoin’s official website is geysercoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GSR is a new approach to the coin mining system. It has divided PoW and PoS, which replace each other every two weeks. Proof Of Work – GeyserCoin is gaining strength before the “eruption” and allows miners to get coins using their equipment. Proof Of Stake – the most profitable part of mining, aiming to give 100% per annum. “

