Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $21.24

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$21.24 and traded as high as C$23.73. Gibson Energy shares last traded at C$23.71, with a volume of 313,757 shares traded.

GEI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$22.00 price objective on Gibson Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Gibson Energy to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut Gibson Energy to an “underperform” rating and set a C$22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy lowered Gibson Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$23.75.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$22.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$21.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.34. The company has a market cap of C$3.45 billion and a PE ratio of 33.82.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$1.32 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Gibson Energy Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.44%.

Gibson Energy Company Profile (TSE:GEI)

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.