Gifto (GTO) Market Cap Reaches $46.68 Million

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. Over the last week, Gifto has traded 25.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gifto has a total market capitalization of $46.68 million and $11.45 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gifto coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0606 or 0.00000121 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Gifto alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.92 or 0.00091428 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00019849 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 30.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001991 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $600.87 or 0.01196359 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.58 or 0.00066853 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $31.84 or 0.00063397 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.20 or 0.00109909 BTC.

About Gifto

Gifto (GTO) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 770,236,879 coins. Gifto’s official message board is medium.com/@GIFTO . Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gifto is gifto.io . The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform “

Buying and Selling Gifto

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gifto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gifto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gifto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gifto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.