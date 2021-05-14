Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.15 Billion

Analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) will report $6.15 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Gilead Sciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.27 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.02 billion. Gilead Sciences posted sales of $5.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will report full-year sales of $24.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.29 billion to $25.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $24.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.23 billion to $25.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Gilead Sciences.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GILD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.22.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $68.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.02. The stock has a market cap of $86.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.04, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. Gilead Sciences has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $79.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 46.25%.

In other news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $1,309,608.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,404 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,156.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $94,152.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,957.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GILD. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 51,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after buying an additional 6,875 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 33,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 177.3% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 49,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after buying an additional 4,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

