Gilliam Phipps Sells 2,364 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Stock

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) CMO Gilliam Phipps sold 2,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $60,802.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ SFM traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,438,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,671,458. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.52 and a 200-day moving average of $22.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.29. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.21 and a 12-month high of $28.63.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 36.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SFM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sprouts Farmers Market presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFM. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter worth $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 45.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2,253.0% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,036.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It operates through Healthy Grocery Stores segment. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.