Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $187.23 Million

Posted by on May 14th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Wall Street brokerages predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) will announce sales of $187.23 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $174.80 million to $197.90 million. Glacier Bancorp posted sales of $189.44 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will report full-year sales of $747.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $699.30 million to $787.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $780.63 million, with estimates ranging from $749.80 million to $802.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Glacier Bancorp.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 31.94% and a return on equity of 11.31%.

Several analysts have commented on GBCI shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Glacier Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Shares of Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $61.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 1.04. Glacier Bancorp has a 52 week low of $30.05 and a 52 week high of $67.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.10%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 172.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.09% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Glacier Bancorp (GBCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.