Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $187.23 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) will announce sales of $187.23 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $174.80 million to $197.90 million. Glacier Bancorp posted sales of $189.44 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will report full-year sales of $747.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $699.30 million to $787.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $780.63 million, with estimates ranging from $749.80 million to $802.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Glacier Bancorp.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 31.94% and a return on equity of 11.31%.

Several analysts have commented on GBCI shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Glacier Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Shares of Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $61.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 1.04. Glacier Bancorp has a 52 week low of $30.05 and a 52 week high of $67.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.10%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 172.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.09% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

