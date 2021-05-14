Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) – Stock analysts at Wedbush upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Gladstone Commercial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.40. Wedbush also issued estimates for Gladstone Commercial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GOOD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Aegis initiated coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Gladstone Commercial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

GOOD stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.68. 1,659 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,716. Gladstone Commercial has a 52-week low of $13.33 and a 52-week high of $21.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 5.98. The company has a market capitalization of $752.63 million, a P/E ratio of -76.70 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.87.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 5.05%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 19.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 159.7% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares during the period. 55.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.1252 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.26%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.94%.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

