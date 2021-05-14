Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Gladstone Investment in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now expects that the investment management company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.20. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Gladstone Investment’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Get Gladstone Investment alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GAIN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

NASDAQ GAIN traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.43. 504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,993. Gladstone Investment has a 1 year low of $8.16 and a 1 year high of $14.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.94 million, a P/E ratio of -24.59 and a beta of 1.44.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.09). Gladstone Investment had a positive return on equity of 5.53% and a negative net margin of 34.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GAIN. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Gladstone Investment by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 204,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Gladstone Investment by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 129,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Gladstone Investment by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 528,024 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after acquiring an additional 65,547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is 93.33%.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.