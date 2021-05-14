GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 71.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,100 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 450,000 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $6,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GSK. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on GSK shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

GSK opened at $38.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.69. The firm has a market cap of $104.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a twelve month low of $33.26 and a twelve month high of $42.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63. The company had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 29.60%. On average, analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.6367 per share. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.50%.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.