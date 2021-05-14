Glenn Kelman Sells 30,000 Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Stock

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total value of $1,542,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,668,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,827,001.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Glenn Kelman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 14th, Glenn Kelman sold 90,000 shares of Redfin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $4,540,500.00.

On Wednesday, March 31st, Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of Redfin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $1,991,700.00.

Redfin stock traded up $2.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.14. 1,634,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,782,521. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.28 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.48. Redfin Co. has a 1 year low of $23.11 and a 1 year high of $98.44.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Redfin had a negative return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Redfin Co. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RDFN. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Redfin by 211.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Redfin in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Redfin by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Redfin in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Redfin in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RDFN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price objective on Redfin from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist raised their price target on Redfin from $84.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Redfin in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Redfin from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Redfin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.87.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

