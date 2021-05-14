Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.85 Billion

Brokerages expect Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) to report $1.85 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Global Payments’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.91 billion and the lowest is $1.76 billion. Global Payments posted sales of $1.52 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Payments will report full-year sales of $7.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.54 billion to $7.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $8.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.18 billion to $8.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Global Payments.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GPN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Compass Point cut shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.59.

Global Payments stock opened at $196.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $58.06 billion, a PE ratio of 117.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $210.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.63. Global Payments has a one year low of $153.33 and a one year high of $220.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 12,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.07, for a total transaction of $2,440,399.39. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.21, for a total value of $107,605.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,496,382.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,645 shares of company stock valued at $23,231,757 in the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Global Payments by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

