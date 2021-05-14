Global Synergy Acquisition (NASDAQ:GSAQ) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GSAQ)’s share price was down 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.73 and last traded at $9.73. Approximately 14,409 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 67,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.78.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.81.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Global Synergy Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $364,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Synergy Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $456,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Global Synergy Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $485,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $535,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $582,000.

Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

