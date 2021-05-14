Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) Position Raised by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,571 shares during the period. Global X FinTech ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Sargent Investment Group LLC owned 0.33% of Global X FinTech ETF worth $3,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $762,000. Finally, Change Path LLC grew its holdings in Global X FinTech ETF by 110.2% during the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 44,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 23,513 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FINX traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.80. 479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,929. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.37. Global X FinTech ETF has a 1-year low of $27.83 and a 1-year high of $52.87.

