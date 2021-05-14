Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Trading Up 9.4%

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) was up 9.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.17 and last traded at $1.16. Approximately 152,853 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 37,542,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GSAT shares. TheStreet lowered Globalstar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Globalstar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $0.55 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

Get Globalstar alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -16.14 and a beta of 0.44.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 27.62% and a negative net margin of 98.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Research analysts expect that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Globalstar by 405.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 146,288 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 117,348 shares during the period. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in Globalstar in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Globalstar by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 915,426 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 402,395 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its holdings in Globalstar by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 20,403,290 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,909,000 after buying an additional 482,000 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Globalstar in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 16.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.