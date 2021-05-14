Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Trading Up 9.4%

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) was up 9.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.17 and last traded at $1.16. Approximately 152,853 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 37,542,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on GSAT shares. TheStreet lowered Globalstar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Globalstar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $0.55 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -16.14 and a beta of 0.44.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Globalstar by 405.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 146,288 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 117,348 shares during the period. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in Globalstar in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Globalstar by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 915,426 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 402,395 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its holdings in Globalstar by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 20,403,290 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,909,000 after buying an additional 482,000 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Globalstar in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 16.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)
Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.
