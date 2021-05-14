Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $270.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.64 million. Globant had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 10.92%. Globant’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:GLOB traded up $10.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $214.96. The stock had a trading volume of 639,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 171.87 and a beta of 1.24. Globant has a 12-month low of $117.39 and a 12-month high of $244.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $219.45 and its 200-day moving average is $208.35.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GLOB. TheStreet raised shares of Globant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup raised shares of Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Globant from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Globant presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.50.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

