Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $204.53, but opened at $220.00. Globant shares last traded at $219.93, with a volume of 1,418 shares changing hands.

The information technology services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Globant had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $270.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Globant alerts:

GLOB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Grupo Santander initiated coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Globant from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Globant from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Globant from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globant presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.20.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Globant by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Globant by 378.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Globant during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Globant by 1,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Globant during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.35. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 174.55 and a beta of 1.24.

Globant Company Profile (NYSE:GLOB)

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.