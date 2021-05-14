Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, FinViz reports. The firm presently has a $243.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $240.00. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GLOB. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Globant from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Globant from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Globant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Globant from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Globant has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.20.

Shares of GLOB stock opened at $221.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $219.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 162.33 and a beta of 1.24. Globant has a 12-month low of $102.05 and a 12-month high of $244.72.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $270.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.64 million. Globant had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Globant will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Globant by 100.0% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Globant by 378.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globant during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 1,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Globant during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Globant

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

