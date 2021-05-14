Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Upgraded by Citigroup to Buy

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on GLOB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on Globant from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Friday. Grupo Santander assumed coverage on Globant in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Globant from $203.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.20.

NYSE GLOB traded up $14.79 on Friday, reaching $219.32. 3,744 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $219.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.35. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.06 and a beta of 1.24. Globant has a 12 month low of $102.05 and a 12 month high of $244.72.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $270.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.64 million. Globant had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 6.40%. Globant’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Globant will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Globant by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,209,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $916,096,000 after buying an additional 530,672 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Globant by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in Globant by 460.7% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,610,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,944 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Globant during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Globant by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 29,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,187,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

