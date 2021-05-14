Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $259.69 Million

Brokerages expect Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) to report $259.69 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Globant’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $258.60 million and the highest is $262.50 million. Globant posted sales of $191.57 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Globant will report full year sales of $1.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Globant.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.20. Globant had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $232.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.05 million.

GLOB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush increased their target price on Globant from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Globant from $222.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on Globant from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Globant from $203.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Globant has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.89.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Globant by 100.0% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Globant by 378.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globant during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Globant by 1,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Globant during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

GLOB stock opened at $204.53 on Friday. Globant has a fifty-two week low of $102.05 and a fifty-two week high of $244.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $219.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.33 and a beta of 1.24.

About Globant

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

