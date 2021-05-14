Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $225.03 Million

Brokerages forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) will report $225.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Globus Medical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $231.35 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $213.73 million. Globus Medical reported sales of $148.92 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globus Medical will report full year sales of $927.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $924.97 million to $934.78 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Globus Medical.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. Globus Medical had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $227.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.

GMED has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Globus Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.53.

In related news, Director James R. Tobin sold 25,000 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $1,799,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David M. Demski sold 144,263 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $10,314,804.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 295,543 shares of company stock valued at $21,171,311. Insiders own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Globus Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Globus Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Globus Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new stake in Globus Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GMED opened at $71.33 on Friday. Globus Medical has a 12 month low of $42.85 and a 12 month high of $73.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.53, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

