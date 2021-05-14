Gnosis Trading 0.7% Higher This Week (GNO)

Gnosis (CURRENCY:GNO) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. Over the last seven days, Gnosis has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Gnosis coin can now be bought for approximately $260.73 or 0.00512422 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gnosis has a total market capitalization of $392.29 million and approximately $4.53 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Gnosis alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.75 or 0.00091885 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00019930 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 31% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $604.24 or 0.01187531 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.03 or 0.00066881 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.77 or 0.00113542 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.32 or 0.00063519 BTC.

Gnosis Coin Profile

Gnosis (CRYPTO:GNO) is a coin. Its launch date was April 18th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,587 coins. The Reddit community for Gnosis is /r/gnosisPM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gnosis’ official message board is medium.com/gnosis-pm . Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisPM and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gnosis’ official website is gnosis.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform. “

Buying and Selling Gnosis

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gnosis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gnosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gnosis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gnosis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.