GNY (GNY) Achieves Market Cap of $232.04 Million

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. Over the last seven days, GNY has traded down 3% against the US dollar. One GNY coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.21 or 0.00002442 BTC on popular exchanges. GNY has a market cap of $232.04 million and $692,281.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.43 or 0.00091963 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00019853 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002812 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $581.39 or 0.01176936 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.49 or 0.00067803 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.42 or 0.00110172 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.10 or 0.00062954 BTC.

GNY Profile

GNY is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2020. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. The official message board for GNY is medium.com/@GNY.IO . GNY’s official Twitter account is @gny_io . The official website for GNY is www.gny.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host the users' own project from conception to implementation in a developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

Buying and Selling GNY

