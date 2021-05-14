GoByte (GBX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $7,603.00

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded up 15.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. During the last week, GoByte has traded 76.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. GoByte has a total market capitalization of $1.28 million and approximately $7,603.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoByte coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000267 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00009537 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000118 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About GoByte

GoByte (CRYPTO:GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GoByte is community.gobyte.network . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

GoByte Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

