GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.15.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GDDY shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.
In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total value of $242,512.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,945,442.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 2,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $214,817.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,521,668.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 94,123 shares of company stock valued at $7,864,167. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of GoDaddy stock opened at $79.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of -25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.93. GoDaddy has a 52-week low of $66.50 and a 52-week high of $93.75.
GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.25). GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.67% and a positive return on equity of 94.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GoDaddy will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.
GoDaddy Company Profile
GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.
