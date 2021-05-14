GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.15.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GDDY shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total value of $242,512.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,945,442.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 2,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $214,817.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,521,668.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 94,123 shares of company stock valued at $7,864,167. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,149,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $924,888,000 after buying an additional 1,067,110 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 10,592,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $878,663,000 after purchasing an additional 711,462 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,902,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $768,597,000 after purchasing an additional 618,299 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,541,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,800,000 after purchasing an additional 16,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,994,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,596,000 after purchasing an additional 222,884 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GoDaddy stock opened at $79.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of -25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.93. GoDaddy has a 52-week low of $66.50 and a 52-week high of $93.75.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.25). GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.67% and a positive return on equity of 94.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GoDaddy will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

