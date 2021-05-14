goeasy (GSY) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

goeasy (TSE: GSY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/13/2021 – goeasy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$167.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – goeasy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$156.00 to C$167.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – goeasy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$156.00 to C$168.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – goeasy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$137.00 to C$156.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – goeasy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$143.00 to C$166.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/16/2021 – goeasy had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$140.00 to C$185.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

GSY traded up C$0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting C$143.61. 21,936 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,651. goeasy Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$46.29 and a twelve month high of C$157.44. The company has a market cap of C$2.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.64, a current ratio of 12.48 and a quick ratio of 12.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$137.37 and a 200 day moving average price of C$109.41.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.96 by C$0.28. The firm had revenue of C$173.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$170.33 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that goeasy Ltd. will post 11.9100009 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This is a boost from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. goeasy’s payout ratio is presently 22.93%.

In other goeasy news, Director David Ingram sold 13,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$131.35, for a total transaction of C$1,835,093.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 192,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$25,346,516.74. Also, Senior Officer Jason Mullins sold 11,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$127.04, for a total transaction of C$1,404,173.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,682,929.92. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,867 shares of company stock worth $3,988,371.

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

