Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.11

Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.11 and traded as high as $3.55. Golar LNG Partners shares last traded at $3.55, with a volume of 22,127 shares traded.
GMLP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $3.55 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley cut Golar LNG Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.53 and a 200-day moving average of $3.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.02 million, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Golar LNG Partners in the first quarter worth about $1,195,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in Golar LNG Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Golar LNG Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $1,154,000. S. Muoio & CO. LLC bought a new position in Golar LNG Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $701,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $1,633,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.96% of the company’s stock.
About Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP)
Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Indonesia, Brazil, Jordan, Jamaica, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of March 2, 2021, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers. Golar GP LLC serves as the general partner of Golar LNG Partners LP.
Further Reading: After-Hours Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.