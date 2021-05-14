Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.11

Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.11 and traded as high as $3.55. Golar LNG Partners shares last traded at $3.55, with a volume of 22,127 shares traded.

GMLP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $3.55 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley cut Golar LNG Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.53 and a 200-day moving average of $3.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.02 million, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $69.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.57 million. Golar LNG Partners had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 9.97%. Equities analysts forecast that Golar LNG Partners LP will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Golar LNG Partners in the first quarter worth about $1,195,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in Golar LNG Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Golar LNG Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $1,154,000. S. Muoio & CO. LLC bought a new position in Golar LNG Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $701,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $1,633,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Indonesia, Brazil, Jordan, Jamaica, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of March 2, 2021, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers. Golar GP LLC serves as the general partner of Golar LNG Partners LP.

