Golden Entertainment (GDEN) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ: GDEN) in the last few weeks:

5/7/2021 – Golden Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Macquarie from $43.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Golden Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Golden Entertainment, Inc. is a diverse gaming company which offers casino, distribute gaming and lottery services. The company’s gaming divisions consists of Golden Casino Group, PT’s Entertainment Group and Golden Route Operations. Golden Entertainment, Inc., formerly known as Lakes Entertainment, Inc., is based in Las Vegas, United States. “

5/7/2021 – Golden Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $34.00 to $42.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Golden Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c” rating.

5/3/2021 – Golden Entertainment is now covered by analysts at B. Riley. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

4/27/2021 – Golden Entertainment is now covered by analysts at B. Riley. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

4/16/2021 – Golden Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Golden Entertainment, Inc. is a diverse gaming company which offers casino, distribute gaming and lottery services. The company’s gaming divisions consists of Golden Casino Group, PT’s Entertainment Group and Golden Route Operations. Golden Entertainment, Inc., formerly known as Lakes Entertainment, Inc., is based in Las Vegas, United States. “

4/16/2021 – Golden Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $32.00 to $34.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – Golden Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Golden Entertainment, Inc. is a diverse gaming company which offers casino, distribute gaming and lottery services. The company’s gaming divisions consists of Golden Casino Group, PT’s Entertainment Group and Golden Route Operations. Golden Entertainment, Inc., formerly known as Lakes Entertainment, Inc., is based in Las Vegas, United States. “

Shares of GDEN traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.21. 179,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,819. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 2.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.53. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.49 and a fifty-two week high of $44.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.53. Golden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 17.22% and a negative return on equity of 43.76%. Research analysts predict that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lyle Berman sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $4,992,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 810,643 shares in the company, valued at $20,233,649.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Golden Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $491,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $1,209,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 10,379.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,529 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 83.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 14,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 18.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 11,493 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.76% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

