Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.53

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.53 and traded as high as $0.70. Golden Minerals shares last traded at $0.69, with a volume of 781,164 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golden Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

The firm has a market cap of $112.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.69 and its 200 day moving average is $0.53.

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Golden Minerals had a negative return on equity of 94.11% and a negative net margin of 89.46%. On average, analysts anticipate that Golden Minerals will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Global Resources Fund Sentient sold 1,868,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total transaction of $1,569,437.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,063,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,733,700.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AUMN. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Minerals by 1,939.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38,753 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. acquired a new stake in Golden Minerals during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Golden Minerals by 20.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 182,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 30,365 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Minerals by 96.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 706,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 346,893 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Golden Minerals by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,032,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 232,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Golden Minerals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN)

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo property situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the VelardeÃ±a and Chicago precious metals mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

