Golden Nugget Online Gaming (GNOG) to Release Earnings on Monday

Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 17th. Analysts expect Golden Nugget Online Gaming to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.42. The stock had a trading volume of 5,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,128,087. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.94. Golden Nugget Online Gaming has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $27.18.

GNOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Golden Nugget Online Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark boosted their target price on Golden Nugget Online Gaming from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

