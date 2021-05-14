Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.61

Shares of Golden Star Resources Ltd. (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.61 and traded as low as C$3.92. Golden Star Resources shares last traded at C$4.08, with a volume of 31,350 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Golden Star Resources from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

The company has a market cap of C$467.94 million and a P/E ratio of -8.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$4.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.67.

Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$89.66 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Golden Star Resources Ltd. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Golden Star Resources Company Profile (TSE:GSC)

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation.

