GoldenPyrex (GPYX) Price Reaches $0.0894 on Major Exchanges

GoldenPyrex (CURRENCY:GPYX) traded down 15.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. One GoldenPyrex coin can currently be purchased for $0.0894 or 0.00000181 BTC on major exchanges. GoldenPyrex has a market capitalization of $893,829.93 and approximately $2.00 worth of GoldenPyrex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GoldenPyrex has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GoldenPyrex alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.85 or 0.00088629 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $295.68 or 0.00597665 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.16 or 0.00234795 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004947 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $552.82 or 0.01117426 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $598.74 or 0.01210245 BTC.

GoldenPyrex Profile

GoldenPyrex’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,999,999 coins. GoldenPyrex’s official Twitter account is @gpyx3 . GoldenPyrex’s official website is g-pyx.com

GoldenPyrex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldenPyrex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldenPyrex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoldenPyrex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GoldenPyrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoldenPyrex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.