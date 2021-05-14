Goose Finance Price Tops $11.39 (EGG)

Goose Finance (CURRENCY:EGG) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 14th. Goose Finance has a total market capitalization of $19.99 million and $2.33 million worth of Goose Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Goose Finance coin can now be purchased for $11.39 or 0.00022371 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Goose Finance has traded down 18.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.54 or 0.00091428 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00019864 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $602.68 or 0.01183935 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.15 or 0.00067077 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.82 or 0.00113579 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.27 or 0.00063386 BTC.

Goose Finance Profile

EGG is a coin. Goose Finance’s total supply is 1,867,617 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,130 coins. The Reddit community for Goose Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GooseFinanceOfficial . Goose Finance’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Buying and Selling Goose Finance

