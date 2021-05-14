Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Major Shareholder Desiree Coleman Sells 8,967 Shares

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) major shareholder Desiree Coleman sold 8,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total value of $774,479.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,615,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,845,879.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Desiree Coleman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

On Tuesday, May 11th, Desiree Coleman sold 14,927 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total value of $1,399,854.06.

Shares of GSHD stock traded up $1.24 on Friday, hitting $83.57. 391,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,366. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 178.98 and a beta of 0.62. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a one year low of $56.00 and a one year high of $174.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.30.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $34.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.72 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 7.88%. Sell-side analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 480.6% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GSHD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.