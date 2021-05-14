Gossip Coin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $82.00 (GOSS)

Gossip Coin (CURRENCY:GOSS) traded 21.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. In the last seven days, Gossip Coin has traded 20.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Gossip Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Gossip Coin has a market cap of $16,330.48 and approximately $82.00 worth of Gossip Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Gossip Coin alerts:

Rapids (RPD) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 33.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000249 BTC.

About Gossip Coin

Gossip Coin (GOSS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2018. Gossip Coin’s total supply is 32,479,221 coins. The official website for Gossip Coin is gossipcoin.net . Gossip Coin’s official Twitter account is @GOSS

According to CryptoCompare, “The original GOSSIP Coin project was launched in May 2018. The idea behind the name was to realize a social media project. But that didn’t happen. The work to revive the GOSSIP started in early December 2018. The plan was to create a completely new blockchain based on the PIVX codebase. After careful consideration, the project team decided to fork the source code of the PHORE blockchain. “

Gossip Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gossip Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gossip Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gossip Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gossip Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gossip Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.