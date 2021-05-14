Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) Price Down 1.9% Over Last 7 Days

Gourmet Galaxy (CURRENCY:GUM) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. Gourmet Galaxy has a total market cap of $6.51 million and $1.45 million worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can now be bought for about $1.97 or 0.00003928 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Gourmet Galaxy has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gourmet Galaxy alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.49 or 0.00092920 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00020075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 40.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $600.58 or 0.01200353 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.27 or 0.00068497 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.08 or 0.00116075 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.75 or 0.00063451 BTC.

Gourmet Galaxy Coin Profile

Gourmet Galaxy is a coin. Its launch date was January 30th, 2021. Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins. Gourmet Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @gourmetfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “GUM Token is our ERC-20 utility token, built on top of the Ethereum Blockchain with support for Polkadot Parachains coming in the near future. It is a vital part of Gourmet Galaxy, with a mechanism that is designed to give it value intrinsically tied to the Gourmet Galaxy Platform. “

Buying and Selling Gourmet Galaxy

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gourmet Galaxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gourmet Galaxy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gourmet Galaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gourmet Galaxy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gourmet Galaxy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.