Graft Price Tops $0.0010 (GRFT)

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 14th. One Graft coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Graft has a market cap of $589,113.05 and approximately $4,550.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Graft has traded up 68.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.30 or 0.00820051 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003611 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 39.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000300 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 52.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC.

GRFT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. The official website for Graft is www.graft.network . Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork . The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Graft is medium.com/@graftnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “A first global, open sourced, payment gateway blockchain network designed for Point-of-Sale. The Graft Blockchain is powered by the Graft token (GRF). The GRF token will enable purchasers to transact and operate services on the Graft platform when it is launched. GRF is required for participation in Graft network activities. About Graft ICO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u0idMKBtsPk&t=49sProduct Review: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Os24I_y9bCE “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graft should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graft using one of the exchanges listed above.

