Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 27,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 7,579 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter worth $276,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 87,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,135,000 after purchasing an additional 14,728 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 61,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,692,000 after purchasing an additional 8,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

In other Grand Canyon Education news, CEO Brian E. Mueller sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total transaction of $7,604,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 369,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,166,485.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lori Browning sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.38, for a total value of $240,636.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,453.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,200 shares of company stock valued at $12,190,336. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $93.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.64 and a 52 week high of $115.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.96.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 30.17%. Sell-side analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Grand Canyon Education presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.75.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.