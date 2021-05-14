Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Hits New 52-Week High at $13.65

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.65 and last traded at $13.45, with a volume of 3258 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.78.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GPMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price target on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.10.

The stock has a market cap of $740.65 million, a PE ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.58.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 18.85%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.44%. This is a boost from Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPMT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,274,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,639,000 after acquiring an additional 397,577 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 509,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after acquiring an additional 227,011 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 306.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 265,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 199,961 shares during the period. Gratia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $1,633,000. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $1,386,000. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT)

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, its investment portfolio includes 103 commercial real estate loan investments.

