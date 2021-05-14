Grant Street Asset Management Inc. Has $1.21 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 470.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,498 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 0.7% of Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Dohj LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 30,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,471,000 after purchasing an additional 16,751 shares during the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,950,000. Keystone Wealth Partners raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Keystone Wealth Partners now owns 58,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,925,000 after acquiring an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 126.8% in the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after acquiring an additional 10,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $277,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $225.58 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $228.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.04. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $141.01 and a fifty-two week high of $234.99.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

