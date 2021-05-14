Grant Street Asset Management Inc. Has $15.59 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,212 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 8.6% of Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $15,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 177.9% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $99.07 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $65.88 and a one year high of $102.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.93.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

