Grant Street Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 95,428 iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 95,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $14,462,000. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 8.0% of Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,975,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,321,000 after acquiring an additional 28,459 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 14,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 2,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 34,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,238,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $158.65 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $100.93 and a 1 year high of $163.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.28.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

