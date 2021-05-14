Grant Street Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,794 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,794 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHF. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 41,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 618.1% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $560,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 55.1% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 37,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 13,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $38.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.65. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $26.22 and a 12-month high of $40.06.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

