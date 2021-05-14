Grant Street Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,995 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $49,164,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 21,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 9,063 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA opened at $78.25 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $80.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.93.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

