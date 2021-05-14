Graviocoin Trading Down 25.9% Over Last 7 Days (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 14th. One Graviocoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0613 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular exchanges. Graviocoin has a market cap of $4.42 million and approximately $1,842.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded 25.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $326.02 or 0.00655201 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00006860 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00009018 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000182 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Graviocoin Coin Profile

Graviocoin (CRYPTO:GIO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net . Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Graviocoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

