Gravity (GZRO) Trading 56% Lower This Week

Gravity (CURRENCY:GZRO) traded down 28.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. In the last week, Gravity has traded down 56% against the US dollar. Gravity has a total market cap of $349,157.58 and $17.00 worth of Gravity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gravity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Gravity alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.65 or 0.00622368 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.03 or 0.00081406 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.35 or 0.00238811 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004995 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $615.72 or 0.01221737 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00037342 BTC.

Gravity Coin Profile

Gravity’s total supply is 2,405,822,756 coins and its circulating supply is 1,385,822,756 coins. Gravity’s official Twitter account is @GZRO_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gravity is /r/GZRO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Gravity is gzro.net

Gravity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gravity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gravity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gravity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gravity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.