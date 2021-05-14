Great Diamond Partners LLC Buys New Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,599,000. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF comprises 1.4% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWO. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $172,020,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $138,031,000. Gainplan LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,765,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1,148.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 131,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,564,000 after purchasing an additional 120,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,868,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $822,410,000 after purchasing an additional 72,728 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWO opened at $281.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $301.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $292.70. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $171.89 and a 52-week high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

