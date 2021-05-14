Great Diamond Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Great Diamond Partners LLC decreased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,770 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 3,520 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up 1.2% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.06.

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $124,710.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,495 shares in the company, valued at $6,210,811.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Michelle Kumbier bought 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $122.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,302 shares of company stock worth $12,403,893. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $117.45 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $86.16 and a 52-week high of $128.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.69.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

