Great Diamond Partners LLC Has $2.08 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Great Diamond Partners LLC cut its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total value of $2,549,717.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total transaction of $2,075,039.04. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,707 shares of company stock worth $5,925,208. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $387.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $319.81 and a 12-month high of $417.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $380.36 and its 200 day moving average is $357.91. The company has a market capitalization of $107.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The firm had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 47.38%.

LMT has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.80.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

