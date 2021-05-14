Great Diamond Partners LLC Has $2.08 Million Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Great Diamond Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LMT. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.80.

In other Lockheed Martin news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total transaction of $2,075,039.04. Also, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 3,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.38, for a total transaction of $1,300,451.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,707 shares of company stock worth $5,925,208 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $387.77 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $319.81 and a 12-month high of $417.62. The company has a market cap of $107.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $380.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $357.91.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The firm had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

