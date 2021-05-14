Great Diamond Partners LLC Has $25.43 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Great Diamond Partners LLC cut its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,428 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for about 7.8% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Great Diamond Partners LLC owned about 0.23% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $25,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 184.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 746,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,950,000 after acquiring an additional 484,702 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 545,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,005,000 after acquiring an additional 10,271 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 384,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,059,000 after acquiring an additional 122,723 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 379,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,849,000 after acquiring an additional 7,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 262,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWV stock opened at $243.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.85. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $159.17 and a fifty-two week high of $252.07.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

